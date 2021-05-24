Home

Transmission line trips causing power outage

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 8, 2022 2:30 pm
Hasmukh Patel

Energy Fiji Limited says its transmission line has tripped causing total power blackout in most parts of the Western Division.

Chief Executive, Hasmukh Patel says the main 132,000 volts transmission line that evacuates power supply from the Wailoa & Nadarivatu Power Stations tripped causing disruptions at 12:32pm.

Patel says they initially thought it was a transient fault, and tried to reenergize the line, but while in the process of restoring the power supply, the transmission line tripped again.

He adds EFL Teams were facing difficulties to patrol the power line to identify the fault area due to unfavourable weather conditions and flash flooding.

Patel says their teams are currently in the process of patrolling the transmission line to try and identify the fault.

He adds power supply is currently being supplied through the thermal power stations in the Western Division.

He remains hopeful that weather permitting, the teams will patrol the power lines to identify and rectify the fault before supply can be fully normalised to the remaining areas and affected customers.

