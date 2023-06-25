Transitioning to the digitalization of Hydrographic services

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau stresses the importance of hydrographic services transitioning to digitalization.

The Minister says hydrographic information plays a critical role in ensuring safe navigation, sustainable resource management, and the preservation of Fiji’s coastal and marine ecosystems.

He says gathering accurate information will be boosted with Fiji Hydrographic Services transition to digitalization.

Ro Filipe Tuisawau also expresses gratitude for the invaluable contributions of hydrographic surveyors in accurately mapping the archipelagic waters surrounding Fiji and the need for accurate and up-to-date hydrographic information.

“So that is a critical area in terms of updating all the hydrography information and data and of course, updating through regular periodic surveys. So we will be looking at working together with various stakeholder groups, including the Fiji Navy, in the digitalization aspect.”

The Fiji Hydrographic Services is thankful for the support provided by its International partners, who provide technical training and modern survey equipment required to enhance hydrographic activities and operations, ensuring excellent standards and sufficient coverage of the vast waters surrounding Fiji.