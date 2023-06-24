Transfer FICAC’s powers to DPP-Clarke

The Fiji Law Society says it may be time for the government to consider whether the Fiji Independent

Commission against Corruption should continue to have powers to arrest and investigate.

Fiji Law Society President Wylie Clarke made the comments while speaking at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Annual Conference yesterday.

Clarke says it is also time to review and decide if these powers are to be given back to the police.

He claims that FICAC since its creation, FICAC’s reality as what is said to be an independent anti-corruption organization has fallen short of its promise.

He says a public perception has taken hold that FICAC is not independent and has been led by the former government in prosecuting Opposition Politicians and people perceived as anti-government.

He says the Fiji Law Society strongly suggests that the government also considers transferring all of

FICAC’s prosecution powers to the DPP.

We have sent questions to FICAC.