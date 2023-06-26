Training to upskill fisher groups: Kamikamica

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Twelve fisher groups and associations are undertaking cooperative management training to build their capacity and implement sustainable practices.

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says 300 participants are part of the training, including 181 men, 120 women, 120 youth and three persons with disabilities.

Kamikamica says the training, which is being conducted by the ministry in partnership with the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (UNFAO) aims to promote the formation and strengthening of fisher co-operatives and associations.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

He adds the training empowers fisher folk to understand the processes of a fisher group, be fully competent in harvesting, processing and marketing fishing produce, proper hygiene for fish and maintenance equipment and recognize the need to sustain marine resources.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The fisher groups include the Lakeba Fisher Association, Teci Fisher Co-operative Limited, Yasawa-i-Rara Co-Operative Limited, Natawarau settlement, Dawasamu Fisher Group, Kia Fisher Association, Kioa Fisher Association, Naigani Fisher Group, Tavea Fisher Association and Duavata Fisher Association.