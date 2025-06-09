Training locals to save lives in remote islands

[File Photo]

The Pacific still struggles to deliver timely emergency care, but help is being built from within.

Vice President of the Pacific Island Society for Emergency Care, Dr Garry Nou, said the answer lies in strong regional partnerships and local training.

He said limited gear, small budgets, and distance remain big hurdles in island countries.

Dr Garry Nou

“These collaborations and support help us to engage and bring the training out to various Pacific nations where it can be more accessible.”

Dr Nou said PISEC was pushing for training to be run at the district level.

This cuts costs and gives frontline health workers better access to lifesaving skills.

He says when locals can run their own programs, they don’t have to rely on experts flying in.

PISEC is now working with health ministries to grow national capacity and make emergency care more sustainable.

Dr Nou said the goal was simple, basic, but strong emergency services, even in the most remote corners of the Pacific.

