Tradition inspires youth engagement`

Rakesh Upadhya.

The Bhojpuri Dance Group leader, Rakesh Upadhya, says their music aims to reach out to the youth, who face many challenges and distractions.

He emphasizes the importance of connecting with culture, encouraging young people to stay rooted in their cultural heritage while also focusing on their education.

Upadhya adds that his group is made up of young talents who are determined to safeguard their culture and traditions.

“I want to tell my Fijian brothers and sisters that the things you have saved and brought, and the things I am presenting to you, you will continue to preserve. This will create a different kind of attachment, a different kind of love, and the relationship between India and Fiji will grow even stronger.”

He adds that he is happy many people in Fiji have enjoyed his music, which has allowed him to perform in various places.

He says this has enabled him to reconnect with people he met in 2005 during his last visit to Fiji.

