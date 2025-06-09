Tourism must adapt or risk climate disaster

[File Photo]

Tourism destinations must build climate resilience into planning, infrastructure, and governance. This is essential to withstand growing climate risks.

UN Tourism Director for Asia and the Pacific Katsuhisa Ishizaki reiterated this call and stated that resilience works best when governments, the private sector and communities collaborate.

He pointed out that isolated measures are not enough.

“In close partnership with government agencies and other organizations, this case clearly demonstrates that preparedness is essential to strengthen tourism resilience.”

Ishizaki states that measures include joint emergency planning, disaster preparedness training, and sharing reliable information with tourism operators and visitors during crises.

He adds that a public-private approach protects visitors and keeps tourism businesses running during hurricanes, floods, and wildfires.

