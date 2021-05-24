Low percentage of tourists test positive for COVID-19: Hill

Tourism Fiji says a very low percentage of tourists have tested positive for COVID-19.

Fiji re-opened its doors for international travelers on 1st of this month and thousands of visitors have graced our shores since.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill says Fiji’s COVID measures are designed to keep everyone safe.

“A lot of people have been coming here relaxing, enjoying an amazing Fijian holiday, and importantly getting home safely. We have seen a very low percentage of tourists testing positive which is encouraging going forward but of course we just want to tie that up as we can just to keep everybody safe.”

Hill says they are strictly ensuring that those coming to Fiji follow all protocols.

“We are encouraging people before they come to Fiji just to make sure that they avoid any high-risk setting so large indoor gatherings this type of things particularly if they are coming from Australia and while they are here in Fiji we want to make sure that people follow our protocols.”

Economist Dr Rohit Kishore says the safety of tourists is paramount in promoting Fiji as one of the safest destinations.

“Safety is very important. Ones coming and going back must go back with the story that yes Fiji is very safe and you dont have to worry about it and I am hearing that already that many are saying we fill safe, we were bit worried coming here but now we feel very safe , thats the point and we should work on that more.”

The tourism industry is expecting more than 55, 000 visitor arrivals next month.