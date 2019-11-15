Fiji must protect family friendly image: Koya

Tourism operators have been urged to always safeguard the wellbeing of children across all interactions of the industry.

Speaking during the Child Safe Tourism Stakeholders Workshop in Nadi today, Minister Faiyaz Koya says that Fiji has long been recognized as a safe family-friendly destination.

Koya says this was an opportune time to talk about this topic as it’s currently a down-time for the tourism industry.

“Now to maintain the recognition as a family-friendly destination doesn’t only mean caring for others. It also means carrying for our own. We must extend this duty of care to our children, especially those in communities who are in one way or another involved in the industry.”

The Minister also stated that children living in tourist areas are especially vulnerable to physical, emotional and sexual abuse.

Koya stresses that while we do not see child safety as a major industry challenge, it is never too early to start the conversation.