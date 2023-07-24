Best of Fiji to showcase on The Today Show

[Source: Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation/ Facebook]

Various locations will be showcased during a week-long live broadcast direct from Fiji on Australia’s The Today Show.

The Today Show, broadcast on Channel Nine, is a popular breakfast show watched by over a million Australians throughout the week.

The broadcast will take viewers on a journey through Pacific Harbour, Coral Coast, the Mamanucas and Denarau properties, highlighting the diverse range of experiences and regions that are popular among Aussies.

This will be done by Tourism Fiji, in partnership with Expedia.

This live event forms part of a larger partnership campaign between Tourism Fiji and Expedia, aimed at promoting Fiji as a premier holiday destination and showcasing attractive package deals to accompany the broadcast and wider marketing campaign.

Assistant Minister for Tourism, Alitia Bainivalu visited one of the sets and emphasised that these initiatives serve as a reminder of Fiji’s offerings. Tourism Fiji’s Executive Head of Regions and Regional Director for Australia, Robert Thompson says they are thrilled to build on their ongoing collaboration with Expedia to showcase the best of Fiji on The Today Show.

Thompson says given that Australia is the largest market for Fiji and the incredible interest, this campaign highlights the diversity of what is on offer.

Expedia Australia Managing Director, Daniel Finch, says they have a long and fruitful relationship with Tourism Fiji.

He adds as a result of Fiji’s top position, they are excited to collaborate with Tourism Fiji, to showcase a taste of the Bula spirit.