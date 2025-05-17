Tourism slows, but confidence remains high

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill says he remains optimistic that visitor arrivals will rebound soon.

While January saw an increase, numbers dipped in February and March compared to the same period last year. April figures are yet to be released.

Hill blames the decline on global geopolitical tensions and rejects claims that marketing strategies are falling short.

He says last year’s strategies delivered results and he’s confident they’ll do the same this year.

“April, May and July looks quite good. Last year we have an incredible year, we were very successful, so obviously if we can maintain something close to last year we should be successful. So we are saying the strategies should be the same.”



Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill

Despite global uncertainties, Hill says positive feedback from stakeholders’ points to promising results.

“For the traveling to Fiji keep doing what you are doing. Obviously there are some difficult conditions around the world with all the issue that are happening but Fiji is still an important destination for holidays.”

Fiji hit a record 982,938 visitor arrivals last year, up 5.7% from 2023.

Tourism Fiji believes the figure can be topped with the right tools and funding.

