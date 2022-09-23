Tourism industry continues to stimulate recovery

Tourists arriving into the country. [File Photo]

The Fijian economy continues to strengthen, attributable to the positive stimulus generated by the ongoing robust recovery of the tourism industry.

In the year to August, visitor arrivals totalled 354, 277, representing 59.8 percent of visitors received in the same period in 2019, with August alone recording 70,110 visitors.

The Reserve Bank of Fiji in its latest economic review states that hotels occupancy rates last month were again higher than the comparable period in 2019 and generated more average revenue per available room.

It says increased flight connectivity and forward bookings for the coming months also reflect the positive outlook for the tourism industry.

The RBF says the pick-up in tourism and service-related industries employment, fiscal support through the inflation mitigation assistance and strong inflow of personal remittances are expected to support consumption and broader economic activity this year.