Tourism Fiji to diversify markets

[File Photo]

Tourism Fiji intends to tap into some new markets with high-value travellers.

Speaking on ‘Saqamoli Matters’ last night, Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill says Australia, New Zealand, and America have been traditional markets for Fiji for some time and are working really well.

China, Canada, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe markets have picked up; however, Hill says they are looking at ways to attract more people and also diversify the market.

Article continues after advertisement

“If, for example, Australia, New Zealand, or America soften a bit, we want to make sure that we have some of those other markets that we have coming in and coming in strongly to enable us to continue the numbers that we like.”

Hill says they are also looking at India, which is a popular country with a really good connection through Singapore directly to Fiji.

“The budget has not really been there before to be able to go after the Indian market. That is a popular country. We are working with Fiji Airways to try and tap into the new and emerging markets for Fiji, but of course that takes resources and money.”

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington says it is vital that the tourism office be allocated enough budget so that they can do the correct marketing to ensure Fiji remains competitive.

Lockington says the budget has to substantially increase as they are looking at new routes and destinations, which cost money.