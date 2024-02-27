Tourism Fiji partners with Counting Coral for marine conservation

Tourism Fiji has partnered with Counting Coral, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and restoration of coral reef ecosystems through innovative sculptural coral gene banks.

This collaboration aims to support sustainable tourism initiatives while promoting marine conservation efforts in Fiji’s waters.

One of Counting Coral’s notable projects includes the installation of its first sculptural coral gene bank in 2022 at Blue Lagoon Beach Resort on Nacula Island.

Building on this success, Counting Coral is set to embark on its next venture, the Vomo Project, scheduled for next month on VOMO Island.

This project will be designed to host 500 corals for planting, further advancing coral conservation efforts in the region.

Tourism Fiji Chief Marketing, Srishti Narayan says the partnership with Coral is an extension of their efforts and commitment to sustainable tourism and protecting Fiji’s natural beauty for future generations.

She says they’re excited to promote green tourism and marine conservation in Fiji.