Toaisi denies charges

Former Regional Manager North Tekata Toaisi

Former Regional Manager North Tekata Toaisi pleaded not guilty to the charge of aiding and abetting abuse of office in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Former Fisheries and Forestry Minister Kalaveti Ravu is also charged in the same case with one count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that between 25th July 2023 and 31 August 2023, Ravu interfered in the lawful process of a Ministry of Forestry investigation into the illegal trade of banned species of beche-de-mer and Toaisi allegedly aided him.

Article continues after advertisement

When asked on the status of the pre-trial conference, Ravu’s counsel stated that she had requested for full disclosures on the 19th of August however this has not been provided.

The FICAC lawyer informed the court that they are yet to review additional statements thereafter they will be providing full disclosures to the other parties.

The defense and the prosecution have agreed to set the trial date in February and this matter will be called again for mention on the 19th of next month.