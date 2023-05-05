Tikoduadua calls for review of Police Standing Orders

Police Officers. [File Photo]

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua has called for a review of the country’s Police Standing Orders, describing them as “vague”.

Tikoduadua criticized the lack of definition for serious crimes and the treatment of high-interest persons, leaving interpretation subjectively in the hands of police.

He stated that such ambiguity could have detrimental effects on decision-making, especially in changing environments.

The minister’s comments came in response to questions about the recent arrest of former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

“As I have stated before, I take responsibility, as minister for the actions of the agencies under my ministry. However, Police Commanders and legislators must make clear laws and standard operating procedures where the police officer’s discretion is guided by a process and not to exercise discretion subjectively.”



Tikoduadua also addressed concerns over why Sayed-Khaiyum was handcuffed, citing section 46 of the Police Standing Orders Act.

“Male prisoners under arrest for serious offences shall always be handcuffed when under escort. When Sayed-Khaiyum was transferred from CID to Totogo. He was under escort. In addition for his own safety and because of his medical condition, Sayed-Khaiyum was not placed in the cell at Totogo. He spent the night at the Totogo Police Station’s common holding area.”

Tikodudua reiterates that he does not interfere with police investigations.