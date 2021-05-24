MPs taken in for questioning

Four Members of Parliament have been taken in for questioning by police this afternoon.

They are National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad, NFP MP, Pio Tikoduadua, Social Democratic Liberal Party MPs Lynda Tabuya and Adi Litia Qionibaravi.

The three are being questioned at the Police CID Headquarters in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

This has also been confirmed by Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu.

Its believed this in relation to the comments they made regarding the proposed Amendment Bill of the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

FBC News is awaiting confirmation if more individuals will be taken in for questioning on the matter.