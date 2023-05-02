Three men to face court for alleged drug possession

The three men who were found with white substances that were tested positive to be methamphetamine following two raids in the Nakasi area have been charged.

A 38-year-old technician, a 38-year-old businessman, and a 30-year-old self-employed man have been charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs each.

They will be produced in the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

The Chief Operations Officer, ACP Livai Driu, earlier stated that the raids were conducted on Saturday afternoon.

ACP Driu says the first raid conducted at Dilo Street led to the arrest of a 38-year-old technician after several zip-lock bags containing clear crystals believed to be methamphetamine and smoking apparatus were found in his home.

He says the second raid was conducted at Vishnu Deo Road, where two men aged 38 and 30 were arrested after zip-lock bags containing clear crystals believed to be methamphetamine were found in their possession.