News

Third road death in two days

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 16, 2021 11:10 am

A taxi driver who allegedly lost control of his vehicle which veered off the road has died.

The incident happened near the junction of Omkar Road in Nakasi this morning.

Police confirms the victim was rushed to the Valelevu Health Centre where he was pronounced dead.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim in his late 40s was residing in Nepani.

This is the third fatal accident on our roads since yesterday.

