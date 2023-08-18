Theft tops list of offences in Bua

Chief of Planning, Research, and Doctrines, ACP Aporosa Lutunauga

Theft is the most common offense committed in the Province of Bua, with 329 cases registered by the Fiji Police Force over the last five years.

This was revealed by the Chief of Planning, Research, and Doctrines, ACP Aporosa Lutunauga, at the Bua Provincial Council meeting yesterday.

Lutunauga says these offenses were committed by 655 males and 32 females and victimized 119 children and 892 adults throughout the province.

Article continues after advertisement

Lutunauga says this has prompted the police to strengthen their relationship with the people and increase efforts in the fight against crime.

He stresses the importance of the Duavata Community Policing Framework, which empowers people to take ownership of their communities.

According to the Fiji Police Force, assault causing actual bodily harm, burglary, and unlawful possession of drugs are other common crimes in Bua.

It also revealed that the province recorded the lowest crime rate over the last five years when compared to the other two provinces in Vanua Levu.