Tents no longer safe for Nabavatu villagers

Almost three years after their displacement, the women of Nabavatu, Dreketi in Macuata are beginning to fear for their security and safety.

They’ve been living in tents for some time now and the extreme weather conditions have deteriorated their living standards.

Women’s Club Representative, Mereseini Roqica says they are sleep-deprived, as they worry about the security and safety of their children and family.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is almost three years since we were displaced, and the tents we are in have started to wear out, and we cannot even zip their windows and doors now. We are sleep deprived, as we are always watching over our children and family throughout the day and night from the risks that exist for us and the temporary structures.”

Roqica is requesting the government to intervene and help them relocate to a new village site.

“We are asking … if the government cannot provide new tents, if they can relocate us to a temporary village site – a settlement … so, there is security and safety for our children and family.”

Village Headman, Viliame Naibono says their relocation plan is progressing, but has requested the government to expedite the processes.

About 60 families from Nabavatu, Dreketi in Macuata are still living in tents.

This is at a local church compound close to their old village site, which is uninhabitable after it sustained a landslip during Tropical Cyclone Yasa in 2020.