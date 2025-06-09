Tenants claim months without water, fear eviction

Tenants in a six-flat commercial lot in Lajonia, Labasa say they are living without basic services and fear for their safety.

Sova Tauyavu shared that six families, including children, have gone ten months without proper water.

He claimed that missing flooring and poor facilities make the flats unsafe, even though they pay $250 a month in rent.

“It’s been ten months now that we have not had any water. We all have children, students, and people who wake up early for work. Water is a basic need for us, and not having it has been a big challenge. The second issue is electricity. All six flats share only one meter box. When we use strong electrical appliances, it trips the system and could easily lead to a fire accident.”

Tauyavu said a single meter for six flats was unlawful. He adds that the landlord promised repairs, but nothing has been done.

Landlord Bobby Lal blames tenants.

According to Lal, tenants damaged pipes and refuse to pay for repairs.

“Receiving water is an issue because they have damaged the connection pipes. I have been asking them to pay for the repair costs, but they are not. Secondly, we are supplying them with water, but there is only one water meter and all the rental areas are connected to it.”

Authorities visited the flats this week. The Ministry of Health and the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission are inspecting living conditions.

A 30-day eviction notice has been issued. Families are worried as they wait for the results from Energy Fiji Limited, the Water Authority of Fiji, and other regulators.

Authorities are expected to determine if there have been serious breaches of housing standards or illegal practices.

