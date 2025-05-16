Temo reaffirms judicial independence at Talanoa

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Justice/ Facebook]

Chief Justice Salesi Temo has reaffirmed the judiciary’s commitment to the rule of law, impartiality, and independence.

Speaking at the opening of the inaugural Law and Justice Talanoa in Suva this week, Temo outlined three core judicial principles impartiality, procedural fairness, and independence as central to strengthening the justice system.

He says the judiciary must apply the law based solely on evidence, without bias or external pressure.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo Credit: Ministry of Justice/ Facebook]

Temo adds that while the judiciary must remain independent, it is not above scrutiny or accountability.

The two-day Talanoa brought together legal stakeholders, government agencies, and partners to address systemic challenges and improve access to justice.

The discussions also support ongoing sector reforms aligned with Fiji’s Vision 2050 and the National Development Plan 2025–2029.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.