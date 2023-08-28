TELS forgiveness show of care: FTA

The Fijian Teachers Association has expressed its appreciation towards the Coalition Government for its decision to forgive the Tertiary Education Loans Scheme debts.

FTA President has emphasized that the elimination of TELS debt reflects the coalition’s commitment to valuing and safeguarding Fiji’s future.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka notes that the act of forgiving TELS debts aligns with the manifesto of the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

He expressed gratitude for the successful implementation of this policy through the collaborative efforts of the coalition.