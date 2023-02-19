Teen driver allegedly causes boy's death

The victim was rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

An 11-year-old boy died after he was allegedly hit by a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old along the Queens Road, near Veisari in Lami, yesterday morning.

According to the police, the suspect, who resides in Sigatoka is a provisional license holder.

He was driving towards Suva when it is alleged he hit the victim, who was crossing the road.

The victim was rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations continue.