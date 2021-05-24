Home

News

Teachers urged to introduce innovative learning options

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 11, 2021 6:40 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

Teachers and curriculum specialists have been urged to introduce innovative learning options that will encourage participation in Conversational and Contemporary iTaukei and Fiji Hindi languages.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar met with the Senior Education Specialists for Languages and teachers from various schools in Suva to discuss the progress of Conversational and Contemporary Vosa VakaViti and Fiji Hindi in all primary schools.

Kumar says it is important to include words in the Fiji Hindi Booklet which are normally used in a conversation.

Article continues after advertisement

She says this will allow students to better identify and recognize words when they listen to a conversation.

The teachers and curriculum specialists have been tasked to recommend changes to make Conversational and Contemporary iTaukei and Fiji Hindi languages more interesting and practical for students.

All primary schools nationwide will offer Conversational and Contemporary iTaukei and Fiji Hindi languages as a subject from the next school year.

