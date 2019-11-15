More food packs arrive in Vanua Levu

More food packs have arrived in Vanua Levu for distribution to families badly affected by TC Yasa.

Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima says they received more food items from Suva and another shipment is expected on Friday.

Rainima says this is to complete Phase 1 of the food distribution for the affected communities. Most of the communities classified into the red-zone area have received their food ration.

Rainima says their priority in the distribution of food items are those whose homes have been badly affected.

He is acknowledging the support coming from local and overseas partners who have donated food items to the affected communities.

The TC Yasa relief response operation also received loads of non-relief items from the Australian Defence Forces onboard the HMAS Adelaide.