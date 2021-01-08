COVID-19 protocols strictly adhered: Col Haertsch

Despite being tested negative from COVID-19, the 618 naval and military personnel continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

Australia’s Defence Advisor to Fiji Colonel Robert Haertsch says most personnel are on the ground repairing damaged schools within their working bubble.

He says rehabilitation work is progressing well in Galoa, Bua where the Australian Engineers and Support Staff are partnering to ensure that school get up and running on the set date.

Col Haertsch adds all relief items being delivered yesterday will accommodate the need of every Fijian in TC Yasa ravaged areas including the Lau group.

“The stores that are being loaded today are going for other locations. So part of the distributions plan is they get loaded essentially on to the ship and will be off loaded by a number of means whether by aircraft and possibly by helicopters to other locations to allow distribution by RFMF or other agencies on the ground to get to the specific school locations.”

The team are working towards completing all required task by the end of next week.