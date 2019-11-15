Always be prepared for natural disasters: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has urged the villagers of Vatulele to always be prepared for natural disasters.

During his visit to four villages on the island yesterday, Bainimarama reminded the village elders that it is important for them to teach the younger generation to always prepare and know what to do pre and post disasters.

He says this will ensure that houses, belongings and especially lives are saved.

“Natural disaster such as this will be happening most of the time due to climate change so it’s crucial to always make sure that everything is ready. This will allow us to save our belongings. This will also help us to save our houses, the school, teachers, nurses and doctors quarters.”

81 houses were completely destroyed while 180 sustained partial damage in Vatulele due to Tropical Cyclone Harold last month.

Bainimarama says they have teams to assess the damage and help them to build back safe.

The villagers also received relief supplies which includes shelter and hygiene kits as well as food items.