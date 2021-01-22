Labasa Town to close for clean-up

Labasa Town will be closed at 5pm today.

The announcement was made by Police officers in town a while ago.

They say the closure is to allow for the clean-up to begin.

All businesses are already closed as a result of the flooding and damage.

A good number of men, women and children are however walking around town.

Several members of the public were earlier looking for shops to buy some essential items.

They have been advised to conduct their business before 5pm as no one will be allowed in the town vicinity after that.