Children seen loitering in Wailea Settlement

Many children were seen roaming the streets in Wailea settlement Vatuwaqa without supervision this morning.

FBC News visited the community this morning but were stopped by police due to floodwaters.

However, it was noted that many families have remained in their homes despite the strong winds and heavy rain.

Resident Sakuntala Devi says flood waters entered her house last night, adding that she will prepare her family and move to an evacuation centre if the rain continues.

She says some houses lost their roofs due to the strong winds.

Police have moved into the community to control unnecessary movement.