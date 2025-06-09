TB checks underway

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Nasigatoka beef and dairy farmers face mandatory tuberculosis testing this financial year.

Authorities say the move is crucial to protect herd health and stop disease spread.

A team of eight officers is conducting full herd tests along the Sigatoka coastline and inland.

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Each farm must pass three clear tests before introducing new breeds.

Around 20 farms will be inspected over the next two weeks. Work starts at 6am and continues into the evening.

Agriculture Assistant for the Brucellosis Tuberculosis Eradication Campaign Sainimili Visavisawaqa states the campaign aims to boost production rates.

The team has four males and four females. They are committed to keeping farms TB-free and expect full cooperation from farmers.

Next week, officers will move to Highland Farms in Navosa to continue testing.

