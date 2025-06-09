Taveuni roads get erosion protection upgrade

The Fiji Roads Authority has completed coastal protection works in Taveuni aimed at safeguarding vulnerable road networks from flooding and erosion.

The project, which covers 129 metres along the Holy Cross College frontage in Wairiki, is designed to protect key road infrastructure and ensure safer access for nearby communities.

FRA says the works help reduce erosion and the impact of strong wave action, providing added protection to the roadside and preventing further land loss along this stretch of coast.

By stabilising the shoreline, the Authority adds that the project will support safer and more reliable road access for residents in the area.

