Tabuya stands by death penalty statement

Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya says she is considering proposing her suggestion of the death penalty for drug traffickers caught with large volumes of drugs as part of the review process of the 2013 Constitution.

Tabuya had said last week that she is advocating for the exploration of the death penalty for drug traffickers, which drew criticism from the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission and Independent Members of Parliament.

Tabuya says she understands the argument against the death penalty as a human rights issue made by the Human Rights Commission chair as well as other human rights organizations.

However, she says this issue calls for a national debate on the balance between the public interest to protect our people, especially the youth and children who make up 70 percent of our population versus an individual’s right to life and right to be free of cruel and unusual punishment as guaranteed in the Constitution, which are not absolute rights.

Tabuya says it is her duty to highlight all options available so it is her call as the line minister tasked with the welfare and protection of the children and vulnerable Fijians.

She states the proposal can form part of the public consultations on the review of the 2013 Constitution if the Cabinet agrees to include it, and Parliament passes it by 75 percent majority, and then a referendum by 75 percent of the registered voter public of Fiji.

Tabuya adds it is her opinion that the public interest to protect our children, youth, citizens and our borders outweighs the individual’s right to life and cruel and unusual punishment.

She says small countries like Singapore are dealing with it successfully to protect its borders and people as a hub to South East Asia.

The Minister says Fiji is a hub of the Pacific and vulnerable to drug trafficking and it needs to protect itself from the drug cartels and drug traffickers who are making money illegally and profiting at the expense of the health, safety and well-being of our people, especially our children and youth.

Tabuya says Fiji is a sovereign state and needs to stand up and make a bold statement as a deterrence to the illicit drug trade whether outside or within our borders.

Fiji abolished the death penalty for ordinary crimes in 1979 and for all crimes in 2015 and the last execution occurred in 1964.