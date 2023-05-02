Tabuya condemns assault on elderly beggar

Women's Minister Lynda Tabuya.

Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, Lynda Tabuya has strongly denounced a disturbing incident in which an elderly beggar was allegedly assaulted by a man.

A video of the incident has been widely shared on social media, prompting police to investigate and charge the suspect.

According to Tabuya, any form of violence against another person is a violation of their human rights.

She has called on all Fijians to speak out against such behaviour and to protect senior citizens, who have the right to live free from violence and mistreatment.

In a statement, the Minister highlighted the importance of Fiji’s culture and values, which do not condone acts of violence against anyone, including beggars.