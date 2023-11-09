Tabuya advocates workplace childcare setups

Lynda Tabuya [Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji]

The Women and Children Ministry’s newly formed Department for Children now oversees workplace childcare setups, serving as the regulatory authority for interested employers.

Speaking during the Fiji Human Resource Institute Conference, Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya confirmed that this has been approved by the Cabinet.

Tabuya says they have guidelines now for any employer that wishes to start childcare, and the Department for Children will certify or be the regulatory authority that employers meet certain standards.

She adds that the number one reason women struggle in the workplace is because of absenteeism.

“Because they’re dealing with either violence, the care of young children, etc. And so they miss work, not because they want to, but because they have to. So providing this opportunity in your workplace will certainly help our women feel productive and be in a healthy working environment if this is provided.”

Tabuya adds that they are committed to creating safe work environments free from sexual harassment and gender-based violence.

She adds that human resources professionals will need to be bigger, broader thinkers and have the capacity to deal with an increasingly agile workforce.