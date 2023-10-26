Tabuya advocates for the eradication of poverty

Eradicating violence against women and children requires a collaborative effort, especially at the community level.

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya highlighted this during the launch of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty celebrations at Nailuva District School in the interior of Ra yesterday.

Tabuya says four out of five kids and two out of three women experience some form of abuse and violence in their lives in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement



Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya

She claims Fiji should be worried, as there can never be productive citizens with these sorts of statistics of abuse and violence.

Minister Tabuya adds that the solutions were also dependent on what parents and guardians teach their children.

She challenged the villagers of the province of Ra and Fiji at large to look seriously at trying not only to eradicate poverty but also to deal with the issues of abuse and violence against women and children.