Systemic delays hindering justice for victims: FHRADC

Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commissioner Chantelle Khan has acknowledged that delays in responding to reported cases of abuse can leave victims frustrated and hesitant to come forward.

She says that sometimes the Commission only hears about cases after victims have exhausted all other avenues, having approached the police or other authorities who did not respond in time.

Khan adds that the Commission is working closely with relevant agencies to resolve these cases, particularly because many involve sensitive matters that require careful handling.

“Maybe they’ve gone to the police, they’ve gone to some authority that has not responded in time, and sometimes, unfortunately, even if it’s with the Commission and we are not responding fast enough, we become part of the problem for them as well. We can understand that people are very hesitant to come forward.”

She emphasized that coordination with other authorities is essential to ensure victims receive timely support and that cases are addressed properly.

Khan highlighted that many victims face stigma, particularly in cases of sexual or domestic violence, which makes them reluctant to report incidents.

She says that delays and inaction by authorities, often due to backlogs or lack of resources, further discourage people from seeking help.

“Even when reports are lodged, progress can be slow, or cases can get delayed within the system, leaving victims without the timely support they need.”

She stresses the importance of stronger follow-up mechanisms and faster responses to ensure victims are protected and their cases are addressed promptly.

