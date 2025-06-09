Suva introduces real-time monitoring for city parking

Parking enforcement in Suva City is set to get a major upgrade with the launch of the Bula Parki platform, introducing cashless payments and real-time monitoring.

The system replaces manual parking methods, helping the Suva City Council streamline operations and improve compliance.

D2UNET Managing Director Dineshwar Lal says the platform modernises parking by combining technology with cashless payments for better oversight across the city.

The Bula Parki app will allow council officers to monitor parking activity more accurately and efficiently.

“Urban mobility is critical, we all know that. Every morning when we’re driving to work, we find that there’s always traffic jams. Finding a parking is very difficult in the city areas. And this is the first initial step to ensure that we can have this flexibility. And the ability to get in and out easily from the Suva City area.”

Lal adds that the digital system is also expected to support better planning by providing data on parking patterns, peak usage times and turnover, helping the council manage limited parking space more effectively.

He says it enables cashless payments, streamlined parking administration and improved compliance and enforcement processes. He adds it will modernise parking operations by delivering a more convenient and consistent experience for motorists and businesses.

Suva City Council Chair Tevita Boseiwaqa says concerns have been repeatedly raised about non-operational parking meters.

“Particularly, you know, it’s been raised again and again on the non-operational parking meters. That is a challenge. And when we look for parts to try and address this problem, there are no parts available because, you know, the suppliers have turned into digital parking. So that’s the main problem. So the only way to address this is to follow suit and have our digital parking meters.”

The Suva City Council confirmed the parking platform will first be rolled out in council-owned car parks and will extend to inner city areas once certain law amendments are made.

