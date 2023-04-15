Suspension of Pryde unacceptable

Christopher Pryde

The suspension of Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde is unacceptable.

This was the view of the Leader of the Opposition, Inia Seruiratu, during a press conference yesterday.

“We have a responsibility to engage with officials and likewise with our friends from foreign nations and partners. This is our right; this is our freedom, and yet we are concerned with the suspension that is highlighted in these days.”

Pryde was removed from office on Thursday and will be investigated for allegations of misbehavior after a meeting with former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Constitutional Offices Commission was made aware of the meeting and says such a meeting should never have happened, as for the DPP to be seen “fraternizing with someone high profile and under investigation would not be the right thing for the DPP to have done”.

