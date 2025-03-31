Surge in severe burns among children

A disturbing increase in serious injuries among young children has sparked concern among health professionals as many cases involve burns and chemical ingestions, often due to a lack of supervision.

Colonial War Memorial Hospital’s Head of the Pediatric Department Dr. Ilisapeci Tuibeqa reports an increase in severe burns among children under two, mostly caused by hot liquids and unsafe cooking setups.

She adds they are treating more young patients suffering from scalds and burns and many injuries occur when toddlers pull down pots of hot water or come into contact with open flames.

“We’ve also had children who are not being supervised well and have been jumping over fires, children who’ve played near, you know, in big gatherings where children have accidentally fallen into hot boiling pots.”

Dr Tuibeqa reitarates that without proper supervision, these household risks can turn into life-threatening emergencies.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr. Jemesa Tudravuis is pushing for greater awareness.

He stresses that constant supervision and safer home environments can prevent these tragedies.

