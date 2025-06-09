Suppliers must adhere to standards, warns Ministry

[file photo]

The Ministry of Forestry is urging wholesalers and retailers to ensure that all construction materials, particularly timber and wood products, are stored and handled properly throughout the supply chain.

This call comes in response to an increase in consumer complaints about the poor quality of finished materials, with users reporting significant issues such as warping and delamination shortly after installation.

Forest Officer Ropate Divavesi emphasizes that proper handling is crucial for maintaining material integrity and requires businesses to provide accurate storage and handling instructions to consumers.

“Advise consumers when they come in to buy. Make sure that when they go back, when they check it, or when they are cutting it from point A to point B, from the hardware store to their home, or during delivery, they are well protected. When receiving, ensure that when they sign the invoice, they are briefed on proper handling.”

Divavesi adds that some companies have had to compensate their customers due to mishandling.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Forestry, Saimone Tauvoli, hopes that suppliers will take responsibility to educate their customers when selling materials.

“We have to be fair on that, and that’s where the standards come in. Suppliers themselves must adhere to the standards. That means it’s not only about supplying the materials but also ensuring that the required information is provided.”

However, Tauvoli says they are working with forestry officers to regulate and maintain the quality and proper storage of construction materials.

