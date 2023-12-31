Sunday vendors cash in on Sunday

Some market vendors in Suva have chosen to capitalize on the bustling holiday season by holding sales on Sundays.

While many spend this time with loved ones, the vendors in Suva recognize the importance of continuing to offer produce while also supporting their families.

Market vendor Malakai Kotobalavu says she is well aware of the demands, which is why he continues to sell and cater to customers.

Article continues after advertisement

“On Sunday, I try to be the first to be here at the market, as I have a lot of customers that come in to buy root crops from me. I always look forward to selling; we may have customers on Saturdays, but a huge number of customers also come in to buy today.”

Kotobalavu hopes for better sales in 2024, aiming for increased farm produce to stabilize prices.

“As we are about to end this year to welcome 2024, we faced a lot of issues with our sell-out here at the market as market vendors. Nothing is cheap today, but I hope that this new year is going to be a good start for us, with more farm produce, so prices can go back to their normal price.”

Another vendor, Nanise Dirabe, works during the weekdays but says she still chooses to sell her produce every Sunday for extra income.

These market vendors hope that the new year will have new promises in store for them, one of which includes farmers offering better prices to them, as they claim that this has been a challenging year.