Sugarcane farmers ready for new crushing season

The Sugar Industry Tribunal has set the date for the 2025 crushing season.

The Lautoka Mill will be the first to begin crushing on June 11, followed by Labasa on June 17, and Rarawai in Ba on June 24.

The Tribunal says everything is working in its favor, including mill readiness, the weather, and a timely, deduction-free government payout to help farmers.

Sugarcane Growers Council Chief Executive Vimal Dutt says increased planting and improved crop care, combined with these favorable conditions, have set high expectations for this season’s production.

He says the $7.6 million special cane payment announced by the government means every grower will receive the full five dollars per tonne directly.

“So that will be a boost to the income. And when we look at the fourth cane payment, which will be this week, Friday, $17.03, that adds to $22.03 that farmers will receive within two weeks, I would say. And a total of $91.66 would be received.”

Dutt is confident there will be a boost in cane production this year.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh says the industry is well-positioned to begin efficient crushing operations.

“Regarding the information I’ve gathered from FSC management, the mill maintenance programs are progressing well, and they are well geared to start crushing and resume operations around mid-June this year.”

With mill readiness confirmed, growers prepared, and optimism around higher yields, stakeholders are hopeful this season will help restore confidence in Fiji’s struggling sugar sector.

