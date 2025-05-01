Submission made to increase the voting age

Source: Fiji Law Reform Commission /Facebook

A proposal to raise the voting age in Fiji from 18 to 21 sparked discussion during the Electoral Law Reform Commission’s public consultations held in Naduri, Macuata.

The submission was made by local villager Ravulolo Draunibaka, who believes young voters need more time and maturity to fully understand leadership roles and the impact of political decisions in a democratic system.

Draunibaka argued that while 18-year-olds are legally eligible to vote, many lack the maturity required to make informed political choices.

“If we can just change the current qualified age to vote to a more mature age like twenty, that is my submission,”

Chair of the Electoral Law Reform Commission Daniel Fatiaki in response reflected on the cultural significance of age in Fijian society.

“In this country, we do not celebrate 18-year-olds. We celebrate 21. Why? Because we believe they become adults at that age. Children never become adults for us parents. But the point is, 21 is an important age in this country. So why do we have 18 years for voting? Did that come from this country? No. It came from outside this country.”

Fatiaki suggests that the discussion around eligible voting age is not only a legal matter but one deeply tied to cultural norms and identity.

Another key issue raised during the consultation was the need for election candidates to represent the constituencies they live in.

It is believed that candidates from outside the area often lack an under-standing of local challenges and priorities.

