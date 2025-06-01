Strict checks in place for medical registration

[ Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji / Facebook ]

The Medical and Dental Secretariat has assured that all necessary academic and professional criteria are met before medical practitioners are granted registration.

The secretariat provided detailed clarification on the processes during submissions made to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts on the 2021–2022 Audit Report on Statutory Authorities, Independent Bodies, and Commissions.

Secretariat Chief Executive, Misau Whippy says the Medical and Dental Council is the sole authority responsible for registering medical practitioners in Fiji, both local and foreign-trained.

“Whenever a practitioner applies, whether from our local institutions to become an intern or coming from abroad, all the applications will have to go through the Standards Committee. So the Standards Committee will screen for the interns.”

Whippy says foreign-trained applicants are verified through the World Directory of Medical Schools.

“When they come from abroad, they go through a provisional registration. They are given four months under supervision by a specialist in that specialty or in that field. And it goes to council for final endorsement. That’s for provisional registration.”

Whippy says this review process ensures that only qualified and competent individuals are licensed to practice in Fiji.

