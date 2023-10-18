Streamlined visa service for Fijian citizens, bolstering ties

Australia’s Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, unveiled an innovative visa arrangement for Fijian citizens during a press conference held in the wake of the refreshed Vuvale Partnership’s signing with Fiji’s Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka.

In his announcement, Albanese revealed that Fiji is now designated as a pilot country for a new, simplified Australian visa application service.

This initiative aims to facilitate seamless travel between the two nations, foster stronger ties, and nurture their enduring friendship.

Additionally, Albanese disclosed that Australia is extending budgetary support to Fiji, a move intended to bolster the country’s economic recovery efforts.

More to follow.