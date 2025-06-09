Still standing strong at 68

Jiale Sarasau. [Photo: YVONNE RAVULA]

At 68-years-old, Jiale Sarasau is living proof that perseverance, faith, and hard work can change generations.

The Kadavu native, now residing in Suva, turned up proudly to support his grandson Waisake Rawaitale, a Lami High School student, as he collected his Year 12 Results last week.

Sarasau, who worked as a security guard for most of his life, says faith has always been the foundation of his family.

“There are only three priorities in our family that we pray about our work, our children’s education, and our house.”

The grandfather raised his children and grandchildren largely on his own, earning just over one hundred dollars a week, yet never wavered in prioritizing education.

“I did not want to stop working. I continued so I can support their education.”

Despite his age, Sarasau is still working in security, a journey he began in 2006 after moving to Suva in search of opportunities for his family.

His story reflects a lifetime of sacrifice, showing how faith, hard work, and commitment to education can shape generations.

