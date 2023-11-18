Starlink issued licence to provide internet services in Fiji

Starlink (Fiji) Pte Limited has been granted a spectrum licence by the Ministry of Communications and a telecommunications licence by the Telecommunications Authority of Fiji.

This marks a significant step for Fiji by granting the rights to Starlink, a leading provider of low-earth orbiting satellite systems, to provide internet services to businesses and customers in Fiji.

Complementing terrestrial connectivity, the evolution of low-earth orbit satellite constellations (‘LEOs’) in providing robust telecommunications services has come as a lifeline for geographically dispersed countries like Fiji.

With low latency, high speeds, and a simple plug-and-play setup, LEOs are fast becoming the technology of choice for island nations and geographically sparse areas.

Line Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the licensing of Starlink for commercial use is a game changer for Fiji as it strengthens our resilience in providing connectivity during natural disasters.



File image from January 2023 [Source: Fiji Government]

This also serves the purpose of the Fiji Government’s efforts to connect the unconnected population in maritime communities without incurring significant upfront capital costs.

He adds that he looks forward to Starlink and existing telecommunications companies partnering with the Ministry to bridge the digital divide.