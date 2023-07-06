SPTO hosts international volunteers

[File Photo]

The Pacific Tourism Organization engages with Volunteer Service Abroad.

The Pacific Tourism Organization is continuing its partnership with New Zealand-based Volunteer Service Abroad.

This is through the inclusion of two volunteers, Mary Bollen, International Donor Development Specialist, and Leora Hirsh, Grant Proposal Writing Mentor.

Article continues after advertisement

SPTO says the duo brings with them a wealth of experience in their respective fields.

They will be sharing their expertise and knowledge with SPTO and its member countries to help achieve tourism that reflects the region’s unique culture and landscape.

SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker emphasized that the combined knowledge and skills of the volunteers would greatly strengthen SPTO’s capabilities in the areas of International Donor Development and Grant Proposal Writing.

Cocker adds that this collaboration with VSA aligned perfectly with SPTO’s Strategic Plan 2020–2024 through its innovative partnerships, focusing on SPTO’s three key areas of focus: marketing, research and statistics, and sustainable tourism.

VSA, New Zealand’s largest and most experienced volunteer agency in international development, plays a pivotal role in empowering communities across the Pacific and beyond.